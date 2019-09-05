New Nissan Juke: lighter, longer, meaner
New Juke still has a rather peculiar appearance: large oval headlamps, flared fenders and two-tone color of the body.
The front of the car became more symmetrical and the grille goes well with optics.
The car became a bit roomier. Space for rear passengers increased by 5.8 cm became More and trunk, now containing 20% more load — 422 litres (68 litres more).
The vehicle length is 4210 mm, height 1595 mm, width — 1800 mm. That is, the car is 35 mm wider and 75 mm longer, while wheelbase has increased by 105 mm. the company said that weighing the car was less than 23 kg.
Juke also received a fully new interior with a soaring 8-inch touch screen of the new infotainment system NissanConnect, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New media will allow Juke to manage a range of functions via a smartphone. For example, to lock the doors, turn on the lights and even control the navigation system.
Crossover, as now accepted, has received numerous driver assistance systems and safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, a withholding system in the lane and monitor blind spots. Of greater interest is the system of Autonomous driving Nissan ProPilot, which appeared on the car for the first time.
For a crossover is provided while only one motor. This 1-litre three-cylinder petrol turbo engine capacity of 115 HP and 200 Nm, which can be paired either with 6-speed manual transmission or a new 7-speed robotized transmission with dual-clutch transmission, replacing the CVT. To 100 km/h the new Nissan Juke accelerates in 10.4 seconds with the mechanics and 11.1 seconds robot. The maximum speed is 180 km/h.
The cost of the new Nissan Juke will be announced closer to the start of European sales scheduled for the end of November.