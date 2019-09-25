New Nissan Patrol 2020 fully declassified
It happened. We understand that you are eagerly waiting for Nissan Patrol 2020, now this car is officially declassified. We managed to show spy photos of the exterior and even the interior. But just now all came together in a single picture.
As expected, the new SUV of Nissan is a deep modernization of the current generation model. New here very much, so quickly recognize the flow of this car will be easy.
Primarily attracts attention a new gorgeous face with beautiful headlamps, huge false radiator grille and complex plastic bumper.
The feed has also changed beyond recognition — except for another new rear bumper here and the door, of course, lights with fashionable graphics. Inside, as demonstrated earlier photos instead of just one still screen there are two.
The multimedia system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They also updated the materials and colors of finish, there was another steering wheel.
Buy Nissan patrol 2020 model year will be a 4-liter V6 power of 275 HP (394 Nm) or V8 volume of 5.6 l at 400 HP (560 Nm).