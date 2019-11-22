New Nissan Sentra: another platform and aggressive design
Nissan introduced the Sentra sedan new generation. The debut model, the predecessor of which was produced from 2014 to 2017 took place at the motor show in Los Angeles.
Cityradio built on a new platform with independent rear suspension (used to be beam). A new chassis has allowed to lower the center of gravity of the sedan. The length of the model is increased by 16 mm (up to 4641 mm) width — 52 mm (up to 1815 mm) and the height is decreased by 56 mm (1450 mm). The wheelbase is 2712 mm, 12 mm more than it was before.
In the cabin there is a steering wheel with a truncated rim, as the Qashqai and X-Trail, and in the list of options — two-tone paint of the bodywork, adaptive cruise control, system of auto brake with pedestrian detection, camera circular review and the dashboard trim leather with contrast stitching.
For the North American market yet claimed only one motor. The new Sentra will get a two-liter aspirated petrol power 151 HP (198 N·m). Engine front-wheel drive sedan combined with a CVT.
In the U.S. the Nissan Sentra the new generation will go on sale in January 2020. The prices for a novelty yet to be announced.