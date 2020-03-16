New opportunities due to quarantine: US universities have opened up free access to online courses
In connection with the closure of schools across the country, parents and teachers a bit in a panic trying to figure out how kids can learn and get an education at home. Edition Kids Activities Blog put together a complete list of educational companies that offer free subscriptions in connection with the closing of the school.
Each of these websites will allow you to register for free and help your child in his education. It’s perfect for learning at home.
Below is a complete list of educational companies that offer free subscriptions in connection with the closing of the school. All you need to do is click the link and follow the instructions on the website to register:
- 2Simple
- AdmitHub
- ABCMouse/Adventure Academy
- ALBERT
- Alchemie
- American Chemistry Society
- Backpack Sciences
- Boardmaker
- BookCreator App
- BrainPop
- Edu Breakout
- Buncee
- Century
- CheckMath
- CircleTime Fun
- CiscoWebex
- CK-12 Foundation
- ClassDojo
- Classroom Secrets
- ClassHook
- Classtime
- CMU CS Academy
- CommonLit
- Conjugemos
- Coursera for Campus
- Curriki
- Deck. Toys
- DeltaMath
- Discovery Ed
- Dyslexia Academy
- Ecoballot
- EdConnect
- Edmodo
- The
- Education Perfect
- Eduflow
- Edulastic
- Edu-Together
- Elementari
- Emile
- Epraise
- Epic!
- EverFi
- Explain Everything
- Fiveable
- Flipgrid
- Fluency Matters
- Freckle
- Free Math
- Gamilab
- Genially
- GoGuardian
- Good2Learn
- Google For Edu
- Gynzy
- Hapara
- Hawkes Learning
- HippoCampus
- Ideas Roadshow
- IDEA
- InThinking
- i-Ready
- Izzit.org
- Kahoot
- Kami
- KET”s PBS Learning Media
- Khan Academy
- Kids Discover Online
- Kognity
- LabsLand
- Learning Apps
- Libby App
- ListenWise
- Manga High
- Microsoft Education
- Minecraft: Education Edition
- MobyMax
- Mozi
- MusicFirst
- Mystery Science
- NearPod
- Newsela
- Nimbus Capture
- Outschool
- Otus
- Product
- Parlay
- Pear Deck
- By PebbleGo Capstone
- Peergrade
- PenPal
- Prodigy
- Pronto
- Rockalingua
- Salesforce
- ScienceWerkz
- Schoology
- ScreenCastify
- Seesaw
- Seneca
- Seterra Geography
- Scholastic
- Shmoop
- Sight Reading Suite
- SmartMusic
- Stemscopes
- StoryBoard
- Tailor-ED
- TechSmith
- Tes Blendspace
- Twinkl
- Typing Club
- Vidcode
- ViewSonic
- Voces Digital
- Vroom App
- Wakelete
- We Video
- Zearn
- Zoom
In addition, the world’s leading universities, including Harvard, Stanford and Yale, moved to the distance learning due to the spread of the coronavirus. For the convenience of online education they are laid out in open access educational materials on their virtual platforms, writes Inspired.
Daniel Stanford, Director, faculty development and technological innovation in the centre of the teaching and learning of DePaul University (USA), collected in the spreadsheet resources for online education. In the list of over 250 references.
Everyone can offer a service to update the table by filling in the form. It is necessary to specify the name of the school and links to materials.
Due to the spread of coronavirus and the transition of many universities on a distance learning platform Coursera has provided access to over 3800 courses. This was reported in the blog of Coursera, says MS.Detector.Media.
Access granted on March 12. Higher education institutions that are under quarantine because of the coronavirus, has provided free access to courses until July 31, 2020 through the Coursera platform for Campus. After that, access may be extended depending on the situation of the pandemic in the world.
Top 5 useful and free online courses from Coursera
Specialist in machine learning
The rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating huge opportunities to transform entire industries and our very existence. After completing this course you will receive a practical understanding of machine learning.
You will master the fundamental concepts of machine learning, you will use the popular machine learning libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch and Tensorflow applied for solving problems of industries, such as object recognition, image processing and video analysis, natural language processing, Recommender systems, and others.
English for career growth
This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in furthering their career. Here you will learn about the process of job search, application and interview in the United States, comparing the same process in your country. This course will also give you the opportunity to explore their career path, while increasing your vocabulary and improving language skills to achieve professional goals.
English for business
This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in learning more about global business Economics. Here you will learn about the topics and language required for success in the international market. You will learn business English through authentic readings and video lectures, as well as enrich your vocabulary business vocabulary.
English for business communication
This course will help you improve your professional communication in English for successful business communication. Each lesson focuses on a particular area of English communication skills: writing emails, presentation at meetings and interviews, presentations, and network communication on the Internet. If you want to chat with potential employers, employees, partners or customers, this course can help you achieve your goals.
The basics of Python programming
This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as data structures. You will program the turtle on the screen to draw pretty pictures. You will also learn how to paint reference chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”, which is the accompanying text, optional, and free, for this course.
