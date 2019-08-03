New Parliament may launch pension reform: what will happen to the Ukrainians
With the advent of the new government can finally start the pension reform, which will affect not only the present but also for future retirees. Already passed the panel discussion of deputies of the party “servant of the people”, which experts have called the presentation of the reform plans. Given that the party has the majority in the Parliament, the experts consider the adoption of the necessary legislation is very likely. “Today” figured out what can change for current and future retirees.
Innovations
According to the expert sivaprasad and the future of the people’s Deputy Galina Tretyakova, they plan to change the order of retirement and pensions for those who are still work for decades. Namely, to launch the second phase of pensatory — mandatory funded pension, the appearance of which is delayed for more than 15 years. While the new members tend to pay pension contributions of employees in private hands, but under strict control of Pensfond. This issue has become a stumbling block to start from 2019 funded pensions. A year ago, parliamentarians were unable to decide: whether to create another government Agency dealing with pensions. The issue was postponed to 2020.
Future retirees can expect, and other innovations. The first is a voluntary retirement, both before and after reaching retirement age (now 59 years for women, 60 years for men).
“A man should retire when he wants,” — said Tretyakov.
For example, if a 55-year-old has 35 years of experience, he can draw a pension and work. Conversely, a 70-year-old will receive a pension and work until you have the strength and ability. Now early retirement is only possible for “bad” professions. And, for example, for civil servants there is age limit — 65 years, after reaching it they must resign from the civil service. Those who have already retired, promising to keep current with this year’s annual increase of pensions: 50% of inflation rate plus 50% of wage growth over the previous year.
The experts
Experts on pension issues support the developments and hope that they will come into force in 2020.
“The launch of the second phase of the reform will allow people under the age of 40 to accumulate a decent pension, but will also give a “long” and cheap money our economy — analyzes former Deputy head of the Pensfond Viktor Kolbun. — Other suggestions should be discussed. If, for example, people prematurely retires, it should be less since it is less contributed to a common pot joint system and, in theory, will receive a pension longer.”
But working in senior positions 70-year-old pensioners is hardly appropriate, but they will be able to work have ordinary performers, he said. Otherwise it will be deprived of prospects of growth of young staff members and may stimulate their outflow abroad.
How to save retirement money
Economists say the hardest — the preservation of the purchasing power of the pension of future retirees for 30-35 years. Tretyakov is sure that it’s real, if Ukraine will work in the stock market and lending to non-state instname private business contributions of future retirees. Agree with her and Kolbun:
“If the economy comes to pension billions, it will give a powerful impetus to its development, in the end, after 10-15 years the invested funds of future retirees will increase greatly at times.”
But economist Alexander Okhrimenko skeptical:
“To introduce a funded pension as soon as possible, but until we have the country’s inflation is over 5%, the effect on investment of pensises in the economy will be negligible or zero. Therefore, the first five years to earn in foreign securities, but this is now prohibited by law.”