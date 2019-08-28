New parodist Zelensky bright potrollit Mishka
Member of the “95 Kvartal”, comedian Eugene Mishka and comedian who now is a parody of the President of Ukraine Yuri Great fun answered the public on moving her question.
Viewers care who’s in the “block” still the main one.
The corresponding video was published on YouTube channel of the team. Note that the “Quarter” made a video blog after a performance in Odessa, where at the end of the video, the artists answered questions from followers on Instagram.
Among the questions fans of the comedians was one about how there was now a commander chief among all in the company. To which the Great came to Eugene from behind and said, parodying the voice Zelensky: “What do you mean, you don’t know who?”
“God, I almost mustache*alsya!” — Mishka exclaimed, then burst into laughter.