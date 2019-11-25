New Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is presented in Los Angeles
Legendary model known from the movie “Knight rider”.
Pontiac Trans Am 2020 is one of the many special versions, which will be issued in the amount of 77 copies.
This model has improved steering, lowered suspension, modified engine and some external changes.
The brand is not declassified technical characteristics of the new power unit, but it is assumed that the convertible is driven by a motor Pontiac Firebird V8 , the performance of which is 330 horsepower.