New promotion: United Airlines offers an unusual system of discounts for their passengers
Journey at a young age brings countless benefits, but it is undeniable that the high cost of the flight can make it difficult to obtain experience for Americans of College age. Young people will be happy to know that the new offer from United Airlines is offering temporary discounts for passengers aged 18 to 22 years.
The latest action United Airlines offers a 10% discount for young people who book their tickets before 31 December 2019. There are several conditions, but these recommendations are simple to perform, and the benefits far exceed the need for additional requirements.
Travelers must be registered in the program UnitedPodalPlus and flights via the mobile app of the airline. In addition, each traveler is limited to the reservation of one seat in economy class. United Airlines hopes to attract more young travellers through promotion, shifting their priorities towards generation Z.
If that wasn’t enough, United has committed itself to use its program Eco-Skies for the first 25,000 flights booked under this promotion, which will reduce carbon emissions by the airline. In addition to several less common international destinations, this unique promotion will apply to flights booked in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
For young people this short program can open up travel opportunities that previously seemed unattainable.