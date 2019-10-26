New “real Barbie” started to become a doll at the age of 13: where parents look?
Stephanie Mulick from Sweden wanted to be Barbie and began to make plastics with thirteen. And, most strange, the mother supported the girl.
Now Stephanie is already nineteen. She continues to do the operation to achieve the goal.
The girl made so many plastics, as you can go. She even removed ribs!
In the year the operation takes fifteen thousand dollars.
A lady that builds lashes. And an advertisement for Instagram.