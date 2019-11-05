New record: Ukraine exported almost 40 million tons of grain
In January-September 2019 Ukraine exported a record 39.8 million tons of grain worth more than 6.8 billion USD. USA. This was reported in the press service of the National scientific center “Institute of agrarian economy”.
“In January-September 2019 the export of domestic grain has increased against last year’s figures for the corresponding period of almost 44% and reached a record 39.8 million tons With the value of the volume of supply grew by 42.5% to 6834 million dollars. USA”, — quoted the press service of the Deputy Director of “Institute of agrarian Economics”, corresponding member of NAAS of Nikolai Pugachev.
As noted, in the first nine months of 2019 abroad were sold, 13.7 million tonnes of wheat (2.5 billion. USA), corn — 22.6 million tons (USD 3.7 billion. USA), barley — 3.3 million tons (0.6 billion dollars. USA).
“The largest buyers of Ukrainian grain in January-September 2019 was still countries of Africa, Asia and Europe,” added the Institute.
Leading position in the ranking of the largest importers of Russian grain are reported to be several years holds Egypt, whose share in total exports in January-September 2019 amounted to 14.1% in the value of shipments. Compared to the same period in 2018, this country 75% of the increased cost of grain purchases — up to 966 million dollars. USA, said the expert.
Significant share of Ukrainian grain exports were China (9.6 per cent), Spain (7.5 percent), Turkey (7,4%), Netherlands (6.8 percent), Indonesia (5.1 percent), Bangladesh (3.9 percent), Israel (3.4 percent), Tunisia and Italy (at 3.1 percent), pointed at the Institute.
Together, these 10 countries, as indicated, bring 64% of the income from total exports of products in this group.
We will add, according to information-analytical portal of Ukraine’s agriculture, as of November 1, Ukrainian farmers spent the harvest of grain and leguminous crops in Ukraine on the area of 14.1 million ha or 92% of the forecast and gathered 66.7 million tons of grain with an average yield of 47.2 kg/ha. At the same time, exports in the current marketing year sent 19,425 million tons of grain and leguminous crops.