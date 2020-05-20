New records COVID-19: more than 5 million cases, the who has declared maximum increase of cases per day
Who reports the highest number of cases of infection with coronavirus for one day, and the total number of cases worldwide has exceeded 5 million, says NBC News.
In the last 24 hours in the world health organization received information about more than 100 000 cases of coronavirus, “the largest number in one day since the beginning of the outbreak,” said who Director-General Tedros Aden Hebraicus at a press conference on may 20.
“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic, he said.
Gebreyesus added that almost “two-thirds of these cases were registered only in four countries”, although did not specify where.
According to who, countries with the highest number of confirmed cases — the US, Russia, Brazil and the UK.
“We are very concerned about the increase of cases in countries with low and middle income,” said Gebreyesus.
“The pandemic gave many useful lessons, he added. Health is not the price, it’s an investment. To live in a safe world, we need to ensure health for all. It’s not just the right choice, the sensible choice”.
Gebreyesus colleague, Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the who programme for emergency situations, said that “tragic milestone of 5 million cases” will be reached soon (at the time of publication, around 18:00 ET may 20, the total number of cases reached 5 058 629 — ed.).
He added that people should avoid the use of hydroxychloroquine, malaria drugs, with the exception of cases when the treatment proved. President Donald trump said that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection.
Gebreyesus also acknowledged that he received a letter from trump, who threatened to withdraw from who and forever to suspend funding of the organization. The trump organization accused of misconduct in connection with the outbreak and actions in favor of China.
Gebreyesus refused to comment on the letter, but said the organization is “studying it”.
The who announced a review of the response to the pandemic, emerged in China late last year.
“I repeatedly repeated that the who calls for more responsibility than anyone,” said Gebreyesus.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for control and disease prevention has released new guidelines on the opening up of the economy with advice for children’s institutions, schools, day camps, public transit systems, restaurants, bars and other businesses and organizations which employ workers with high risk of disease from coronavirus.
The manual discusses the various steps that can be undertaken by organizations when they will re-open after a break aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.
