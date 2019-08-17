New render of the McLaren GT in a Shooting Brake body
McLaren GT sold by a British company as a Grand Tourer, but the presence of linkage with the average location of the unit means that it has a few interesting aspects compared to the more traditional GT, for example, Ferrari GTC4Lusso.
Because the GT motor is located directly behind the passenger compartment, McLaren gives the chair only for two passengers compared to quadruple accommodations Ferrari. In addition, the trunk of the McLaren GT is very small and located directly over the power plant.
Independent designer Rain Prisk presented his version of the appearance of the sports car McLaren GT in a Shooting Brake body.
Thanks to a powerful 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 installed in the car front, the designer was able to lengthen the roof line and also provide enough space behind the two front seats.
The design of the Shooting Brake will also help to increase the capacity of the Luggage and make GT more practical.
In comparison with their competitors such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, McLaren is not taken away from the usual supercars with the average location of the motor, models the GT hypercar, and this means that such a car is unlikely to ever come to light.