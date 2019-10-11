New rock band “Terrace” presented video for “Venus”
“In 14 years I liked a girl from my school. I didn’t have the heart to tell her that I like her. Can’t say – write a song! And there the first line, and then the melody, “—says Vova Kolotusha, frontman Terrace.
Venus — is the second video from the group that boldly burst onto the musical scene this fall. The girl became a woman. But forever left a mark in the memory of the author.
New video Terrace is literally a video about the filming of the video. Girls behind the scenes and kiss passionately. Meanwhile, on the monitor screen themselves Terrace – clearly prove why their called the most promising indie band Ukrainian scene.
The clip was directed by Kirill Svetashov, known for his work with Brunettes Shoot Blondes. He also filmed a recent clip Terrace “Bird”.
“Venus is beauty and grace, mystery and suspense. It is so far away that we can’t reach it. That will help to overcome this distance? Of course, love.”
comments on fresh work Cyril himself.
Debut album Terrace “23” will be released October 18 via Mnogo Vody.