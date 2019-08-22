New rules for housing lottery in new York, make life easier for immigrants
Now the applicants will have the opportunity to provide a history of payment of rent is a credit check.
Department of conservation and development housing (HPD) and housing development Corporation (HDC) announced that currently, the application for participation in the lottery allows the applicants to provide a 12 month history of rental payments instead of the landlord conducted a credit check or provide their own. This means that applicants will not need to submit a social security number or individual taxpayer identification number for each adult in the family, which also allows immigrants to apply.
“These new changes are a step towards promoting greater racial equity in our housing market and increase access to affordable housing, regardless of immigration status,” — said in a statement, the Commissioner of the office for immigration of the municipality of Betta Mostofi.
“Now we’re one step closer to truly becoming a refuge for all,” said Ana Nunez, a specialist in basic services Churches United for Fair Housing.
“Documented or undocumented, immigrants work, pay taxes, send their children to school, participate in the community and deserve full participation in the urban initiative for affordable housing, like all the others,” she added.
The new rules also include an increase in the number of tenants in the apartment, which expands the range of sizes of apartments, which may qualify family.
The updates also now comply with the recently adopted new package of laws on the lease that limits the fee for the credit check to $20 for the application and allow applicants to provide own credit check to the lessor.
The statement came the next day after a non-profit coalition on the homeless released a report which stated that the housing plan of the city does not solve the problem of homelessness in the city. Last month, the study also showed that the system of housing lotteries in new York reinforces segregation.