New rules of visa inspection: why immigration agents of the US dummy page in social networks
Officers of citizenship and immigration is now the United States can create a dummy account in social networks to track information about foreigners entering the country. Earlier employees of the Ministry were forbidden to create fake profiles in social media to check applicants of US visas.
The statement of Service, citizenship and immigration USA says that fake accounts and identity will make it easier for investigators to search for potential evidence of fraud when they decide whether to allow someone entry into the United States.
It is unclear how it will work creating fake accounts in social networks, given the policy platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which clearly and unambiguously state that the accounts of the persons posing as other people, violate the conditions of their use.
Twitter and Facebook have recently closed down many accounts that are considered to be used a false identity and managed by the government of China to conduct information operations.
“Using fake personal data and the Twitter platform for monitoring people is contrary to our policy. We look forward to clarification on the proposed practice of Service, citizenship and immigration of USA to determine whether she our terms of service”, — said in a statement Twitter.
Analysis of social networks using fake accounts will be held in immigration matters in respect of which it is decided that they require further investigation. It is noted that staff can view only the public information of users in social networks, they can’t “be friends” or “followit” the object of their investigation.
According to the document of the Department of homeland security, employees are also not allowed to communicate with users on social networking sites, and they can only passively view information.
Dave Maass, a senior researcher from the group to protect civil liberties Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that using fake accounts “undermines our trust in the companies social networking and our ability to communicate with people.”
In January 2017, former Secretary of the Department of homeland security jeha Johnson has released an updated manual for employees of the Department authorizing the Service of citizenship and immigration of the United States “to conduct law enforcement activities including, among other things, access the Internet and public social media content using fictitious accounts or identity.”
Support for additional biographical data checks suspicious persons in social networks was caused by the impact of an attack 2015 in San Bernardino, which killed 14 people. Then the shooter’s wife Syed Rizwan Farooq, Tashfeen Malik, has received entry into the United States on a fiance visa document that is not included check in social networks.
On the day following the attacks found a Facebook post on the page, which was led by Malik. It spoke of the devotion of the woman and the groom of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”. Page was carried out under a pseudonym. Authorities said that Malik and Farooq exchanged messages about Jihad and martyrdom on the Internet before started shooting at US.
Those two eventually died in a shootout with police.