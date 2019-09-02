New Russian fighter disgraced at the international exhibition of laughing
At the International aviation and space salon MAKS-2019 during the flight of the latest Russian MiG-35 from his wing fell off one of the panels.
The corresponding photos were posted on Twitter page of The Aviationist.
Users of social networks immediately began to joke on the new fighter, which was accompanied by loud statements of the representatives of the Russian authorities.
“At MAKS-2019, ultra-modern and has no analogues in the world, the MiG-35 is almost, broke up in flight… What can I say — take it!”, “Brace came off” “Stop laughing, it happened at the speed of Mach 40” – write in the comments.