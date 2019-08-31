New scandal: johnny Depp and Dior was accused of racism because of the advertising of Cologne (video)
French house Christian Dior ended up in racist scandal. Almost immediately after the presentation of the new fragrance of the popular Sauvage Cologne (the name translates as “savage”) had to be removed from the social video advertising of the perfume, which starred Hollywood actor, johnny Depp.
The Daily Mail reports that Depp and Dior was accused in the fact that they insulted the feelings of the Indians. In the movie, where Depp portrays a modern version of a cowboy enjoying the beauty of wild nature, native American shaman in traditional costume performs an exotic dance. Also the ad includes Indian girl depicted model Tanaya Beatty, whose ancestors actually came from the indigenous peoples of the Americas.
Johnny Depp is already a difficult period in life. His career was seriously undermined by a scandalous divorce with his wife amber heard, who accused the actor of domestic violence. In addition, it’s stuck in litigation with their managers, accusing them that they ruined.
Accusations of racism in recent years, often heard in the address of well-known brands and personalities. So, previously, American stores withdrew “racist” shoes, the design of which was developed by the singer Katy Perry.
A British supermarket chain Waitrose was accused of racism after sale a set of three “Easter ducklings,” made from different types of chocolate. Black people in the UK were offended that the dark color of the bird made of dark chocolate, was named Ugly (“Ugly”). While the same white duck was called “Fluffy”, and one of milk chocolate, was named “Crispy”.
