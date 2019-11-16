New scandal over Ukraine: prosecutors are investigating a personal interest Giuliani
Prosecutors are studying the interest of a personal lawyer of the President of Donald trump and his plans for the construction of the pipeline USA in Ukraine.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Federal prosecutors in new York have launched an investigation against a lawyer for Donald trump, Rudy Giuliani and his connections with the plans of the Ukrainian energy project. The investigation began after witnesses began to reveal the alleged abuse of power by the President during the open hearings on impeachment. They address the question of how did trump pressure on the President to investigate the case of Joe Biden.
According to Bloomberg, prosecutors are exploring the possibility of financial irregularities on the part of Giuliani and validity absence of its registration as a foreign agent.
Newspaper NY Times previously reported that Federal prosecutors are investigating the question about how Giuliani violated the laws on lobbying in their relations with the White house and Ukraine .
According to the Wall Street Journal , Giuliani aides Igor Fruman and Leo Parnassus has presented Ukrainian officials plans for the laying of the pipeline from Poland to Ukraine, which will transport natural gas to the United States, is a project that will receive support from the White house.
It is reported that aides to Giuliani said officials in Ukraine that will become a partner of the project.
Romana and Parnassus in October, was arrested by Federal agents. They were accused that they planned to send foreign money to U.S. politicians to influence the business between the two countries. They have pleaded not guilty.
According to reports, the U.S. Department of justice started an investigation against Giuliani after the prosecutors started the investigation in relation to his assistants.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Giuliani denied any involvement in the plans of their partners in the development of Global Energy Producers and their plans for the construction of the pipeline.
He said: “I Have no personal interest in the business in Ukraine, including this one.”
During the investigation by Congress against the impeachment of the President of trump and public hearings this week, several witnesses pointed out that Giuliani tried to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate political opponents of the President in exchange for military aid and a meeting with trump.
Giuliani, the former mayor of new York, charged that he led a “shadow” efforts in the White house, including “campaign of defamation” which recalled its Ambassador in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
Giuliani urged officials to investigate the case of Joe Biden and his son hunter Biden , who was a member of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Held during the impeachment investigation showed that Jovanovic, probably, prevented the Giuliani attempts to dig up dirt on Biden, which led to a sudden cessation of work at the Embassy in Ukraine.
She informed Congress that the state Department is its “made to kneel” and sent to the White house request for her speedy departure from Ukraine.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- On 24 September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On 25 September the US State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 26 September an anonymous tipster said in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- On 28 September the special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned.
- On 3 October it became known that the level of approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019.
- On October 7 the President of the United States has demanded the “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.