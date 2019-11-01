New scandal with Malakhov: the chair called the TV host to a duel
TV presenter Andrey Malakhov continues to pursue the scandals. After the story about escorting it struck actress and singer whose names upominanii program — Olga Seryabkina and Natalia Rudova. Now, with an angry speech by the actor Nikita Dzhigurda. He said that the issues of Malakhov, which was about the battle for the legacy business lady Lyudmila Bratash are fake and defame their honor and dignity. The recording of the program was held without the participation of the actor or his representative.
Dzhigurda and Anisina very upset by the scandalous releases. They argue that at the Marina on the background of stress had a miscarriage, and 58-year-old Nikita had a minor heart attack. After recovering from the shock, he called Malakhov to a duel.
“Now he can unleash his young strength and boldness legally proving your position. I’m wanting to stop or at least reduce offending normal people malagousia, the international holiday of Halloween cause Andrey Malakhov to a duel, and deems him a coward and a wimp, if he will reject it”, — wrote Dzhigurda in Instagram.
The actor calls Malakhov “pervert dressed in white”.
“Spread to the whole world the lies and slander against our family, and then their subordinates broke the phones, inviting us to publish a retraction, and promising that Andrey Malakhov apologize and show all the documents that prove our innocence! I agreed to do for free with the condition that will give the broadcast documentary evidence of our innocence and righteousness!” — told Dzhigurda.
View this post in Instagram
, which is also recorded in escortsite.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter