New scandal with PrivatBank
PrivatBank is one of the most popular banks in Ukraine. However, despite the wide range of services and the status of public financial institution, it still repeatedly falls into the scandals, which in largely due to the repayment of funds to customers.
Not so long ago, on the website of the Ministry of Finance published a negative review of a client of PrivatBank, in which she complained that the Bank refused her a refund for services she never received.
The fact that the woman purchased the plane tickets using the service of PrivatBank, however after a month the flight was cancelled. The client asked the Bank to return the money, but was refused.
In this case, the woman said that all this time and was pleased with the services of the Bank, but the incident made her change her point of view.
The Bank’s representatives responded to the woman that can’t help her with a refund and advised to go to the police. After that, the client again called the Bank and requested a direct refund process a Chargeback, which is available to all owners of MasterCard cards. The Bank accepted the request and returned the funds to the account. After the request the client to provide evidence, she said that the letter comes in the mail, but it never happened.
Then, the funds are again removed from her account saying that the flight is not cancelled and refund can not be.
The client said that he had contacted the hotline Privat, where she was told that re-inspection costs $ 500 and again advised to go to the police.
The woman was very surprised by the behavior of the employees of PrivatBank, because according to her, enough to drive a flight number into a search engine and you can see that the last flight was on 10 November and that company no longer makes departures on this route.
After that, she announced that she had filed a complaint with the MasterCard company directly at PrivatBank accusing him of breach of Bank procedures. At the same time, it provided all the answers of employees of the Bank and confirmation of the flight cancellation from the airline.
Representatives PrivatBank said under the opinion of the client, I did everything I could, but was refused to her request. However, they expressed their willingness to grant all necessary documents that will allow her to get acquainted with the situation.