New Skoda Octavia “accidentally” showed up to the premiere
Just last week, Skoda has launched a teaser campaign in anticipation of the premiere of the fourth generation of its best-selling. But as it turned out, no need to wait until November 11 to get an idea of how it will look like the new Octavia.
Because of the conscious “plum”, or an oversight in the Network appeared the image of a saloon the new generation, supposedly borrowed from the brand’s online Configurator – presumably German. Fluent validation shows on the website of the German branch of Skoda Octavia liftback excluded from the Configurator: the station wagon. It is possible that this is linked to the fact that the portal work is underway to add the next-generation model, and in the process could leak.
If we put aside doubts about the authenticity of the image, it can be concluded that the new Octavia will look like, as generally expected. Model lost a “four-eyed” optics, acquiring instead a powerful grille, headlights in the style of the Skoda Scala, a different front bumper and some design tricks from the older model Superb.
Fog “Octavia” in this photo are in a slightly different place than announced last week the sketch, but this may be due to the nuances of complete sets. Discs, in which “shod” model, apparently, are of the same 18-inch wheels that are offered already for a couple of “Skoda”. To make any far-reaching conclusions is difficult because of low image quality, and it looks like Octavia from behind, we can judge only according to official sketches.
It’s safe to say that the novelty will provide a more elegant tail lights and large that says Skoda on the boot lid instead of the usual logo. The interior should receive at least another dashboard (maybe digital for all models), advanced multimedia system, steering wheel with two spokes and an Electromechanical Parking brake.
The official debut of the Skoda Octavia will take place on November 11 at an event in Prague. And this Thursday, Volkswagen will show a new “Golf”, and after its premiere it will be possible to draw conclusions about those motors, which will get “Octavia”.