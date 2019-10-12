New Skoda Rapid: first official image
Skoda has released the first draft of the Rapid liftback second generation. The public novelty promise to show up to the end of 2019.
Published the sketch gives an idea of the appearance of the “second” Rapid. Its design is much adopted from Scala hatchback, whose sales in Europe started in spring of this year. Skoda Rapid new generation will get the hexagonal grille and swept-back headlights of the original.
New liftback Skoda Rapid was designed specifically for the Russian market. It is based may lie a platform MQB A0. At its base now created the next generation Polo and a new budget crossover. But it is more likely that the revolution in technical terms is not going to happen.
The current generation Skoda Rapid built on the old “truck” PQ25, introduced in the fall of 2012 at the motor show in Paris. In the range of engines includes three motors: a 1.6-liter “aspirated” MPI capacity of 90 and 110 HP and 1.4-liter turbo TSI 125 HP “Younger” goes only 5-speed manual transmission, 110-HP unit – with manual transmission and 6-band “automatic” turbo – only with a 7-speed “robot” DSG. Buyers can choose from three trim levels (Active, Ambition and Style) and two special versions: Monte Carlo with contrast roof and Hockey Edition with a special “hockey” design.