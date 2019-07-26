New “spider-Man” with Tom Holland has raised over a billion dollars at the box office
Thursday, July 25, the movie Studio Sony Pictures announced that the film “spider-Man: Away from home” collected over 24 days at the worldwide box office of 1 billion 5 million dollars. Thus, he joined the elite club “films-billionaires”. Now there are already over 40 films. They are all in different years has collected in world hire more than billion dollars.
“Away from home” was the first film about spider-Man that did it. As already reported “FACTS”, this is the seventh film of the franchise. The role of Peter Parker is played by young British actor Tom Holland. This is his fifth appearance on the screen in the costume of spider-Man. Holland played Parker in the two parts of “the Avengers” and the movie “the First avenger: Confrontation.” Now four of these paintings can boast box office receipts in excess of one billion dollars. Moreover, “the Avengers: completion of the” recently broke the record of “Avatar” became the highest grossing film in history.
23. “Transformers: Dark side of the moon” — 1 billion 123,8 million dollars
24. “The Lord of the rings: return of the king” — 1 billion 119.9 million dollars
25. “007: Coordinates Skayfoll” — 1 billion of 108.6 million dollars
26. “Transformers: age of extinction” — 1 billion 104.1 million dollars
27. “The dark knight returns” — 1 billion 84.9 million dollars
28. “Toy story 3” — 1 billion $ 67 million
29. “Pirates of the Caribbean: dead man’s Chest” — 1 billion 66.2 million dollars
30. “Rebel One. Star wars. History” — 1 billion 56.1 million dollars
31. “Pirates of the Caribbean: On stranger tides” — 1 billion 45.7 million dollars
32. “Despicable me 3” — 1 billion 34.8 million
33. “Jurassic Park” — 1 billion of us $ 29.5 million
34. “Finding Dory” — 1 billion 28.6 million dollars
35. “Star wars: Episode I the Phantom menace” — 1 billion $ 27 million
36. “Alice in Wonderland” — 1 billion $ 25.5 million
37. “Tetrapolis” — 1 billion for 23.8 million dollars
38. “The hobbit: an Unexpected journey” — 1 billion 21.1 million dollars
39. “Spider-man: Away from home” — 1 billion 5 million dollars
40. “The dark knight” — 1 billion 4.9 million dollars.
It is expected that in coming days a list of movies-billionaires replenished. The first candidate to join the elite club is the movie “Aladdin” with will Smith in the role of Genie.
At the moment the picture has collected 991,3 million dollars.
