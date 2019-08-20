New streaming service Disney in November will be launched in Canada and the Netherlands (PHOTOS)

Loading...

It became known that the new streaming video service Disney+ will be launched in Canada and the Netherlands, November 12, at the same time, when the launch was promised in the United States.

A week after that the service will launch in Australia and New Zealand. The cost of the subscription in these countries will range from $6 to $8.

The new service Disney will broadcast on an exclusive basis their latest innovations in the field of cinema, for example: “the Avengers: Finale”, “Aladdin”, “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. Will also be shown and other existing films.

Will also include a special subscription, which includes three streaming services: Disney+ sports channel, ESPN+, and Hulu, at a discounted price of $13 per month. This is the same value as the most popular plan with Netflix, buying a subscription on which you can watch from two devices at the same time.

The competition for streaming video will grow, and Apple Inc, HBO Max (Warner Media) and NBCUniversal (Comcast Corp.) is planning to introduce new services. American customers are increasingly no longer use cable TV, but now they face the question arises, how much they are willing to pay for digital offers.

It is known that Disney also plans to re-shoot the iconic Christmas movie “home Alone”, access to which will be on the streaming service. However, so far only bought the rights on the date of commencement of production information.