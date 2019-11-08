New Subaru WRX STI will turn into a coupe
“Charged” model of the Subaru WRX and more potent version of the WRX STI second generation will change the body type. As reported by the Japanese edition of Best Car instead of the sedan will appear a coupe with two doors.
The development will help the company Toyota, which recently increased its stake in Subaru from 16.83 percent to 20 percent. Model WRX will retain a two-liter turbocharged oppozitnik, which is the current model develops 268 HP, but from now on it will be combined exclusively with a CVT.
The new WRX STI will remain faithful to a six-speed “mechanics”, a 300-horsepower turbo 2.5 will be replaced by a 2.4-liter turboprint installed on new Legacy and Outback version 264 HP for the coupe further boost. All-wheel drive system for two new products upgrading, but the details on this yet.
Besides WRX and WRX STI, Subaru and Toyota work together to develop a coupe, Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ second generation. It is expected that they will remain rear-wheel drive and will get a 2.4-liter atmospheric oppositite power of about 220 HP instead of 208-horsepower two-liter engines.
The model Subaru Impreza STi, which is a precursor to the WRX STI, in the first generation along with the sedan and wagon was the coupe version. Dvuhdverka had a 280-horsepower limited-edition special model 22B, released in an edition of 426 copies. It differed extended body and a lot of minor improvements, borrowed from the rally modifications Impreza STi.