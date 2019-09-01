New Subaru WRX, WRX STI and Levorg will appear in the end of 2020
All three models will get new engines.
Earlier this week, was shown the updated Subaru Impreza for the Japanese market. Pre-orders for the novelty has already opened in the United States, but there are no signs of updates WRX. While we expect that in the coming weeks there will be new details about a hotter version of the car, a new report from Japan reported that the new generation WRX with the new WRX STI and Levorg should appear in the second half of next year.
The report also BestCarWeb says that the next generation WRX will finally go to the Subaru global platform, which underpins the current Impreza. This should lead to significant improvements in terms of performance. In the motion model will carry a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine with a power of about 270 horsepower.
As for the WRX STI, it is known that the model will get a motor FA20F volume of 2.0 liters with output of 320 BHP as standard and will be supplied exclusively bundled with a six-speed manual transmission. Visually the model will get some of the features of the concept Viziv Performance.
And last but not least, the new generation Levorg is also in development. The novelty will receive a new 1.5-litre turbo engine, 150 HP Upgraded transmission Subaru CVT have significantly improved fuel efficiency. Also soabased that three new Subaru must be presented at the Tokyo motor show this year.