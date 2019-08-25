New subcompact crossovers Toyota and Daihatsu Mini will appear in November
New mini-SUV codenamed A Toyota-Daihatsu SUV and DN-Trec ready to conquer the world.
According to official information, the public debut will take place on 5 November 2019.
And the audience will introduce two models under the brands Toyota and Daihatsu. In fact, it will be one model with different badges and slightly different design.
Toyota A-SUV will have a length of about 3995 mm width 1695 mm and height 1620 mm. the Wheelbase would need to build 2525 mm. From the point of view of proportions, the new Toyota crossover will be longer and wider than the Suzuki Jimny.
As the power unit will use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine capable of developing 98 horsepower and 140 Nm of torque.
Paired with him will run the CVT, and as options will be available all-wheel drive system. It is also expected that the compact crossover will get a Smart Assist the next generation.
Unfortunately, the cost of new items is still unknown.