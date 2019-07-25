New Supreme court justice will be tested by the parliamentarians and senators (PHOTO)

Loading...

A new member of the Supreme court of Canada intends today to publicly answer questions from Federal politicians.

Today in the afternoon judge Nicholas Kasirer (Nicholas Kasirer), will answer questions of representatives of the Committee on justice of the house of Commons, senators from the Committee on legal Affairs of the Senate and representatives of the Quebec Bloc, Green and people’s party of Canada.

Geneviève Cartier (Cartier Genevieve), Dean of the law faculty at the University of Sherbrooke, will chair the event.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Kasirer two weeks ago to replace the vacancy arising in connection with the upcoming retirement of judge Clement Gascon. Today’s extraordinary meeting is the next stage of the procedure.

Over the last ten years, Kasirer served in the court of Appeal of Quebec, he is an expert in the field of civil law, he also spent 20 years as a Professor of law at McGill University, including as Dean of the law faculty.

Before the meeting, the Minister of justice David Lametti and former Prime Minister Kim Campbell, the Chairman of the Advisory body appointment of the members of the Supreme Court, will justify before the justice Committee of the house of Commons why Kasirer was selected in this capacity.

In his statement to the post, which was published earlier this month, Cassirer emphasized their specialization in civil law of Quebec, but its judicial practice considers universal.

He also wrote that, in his opinion, Canadians want judges “were modest by temperament” and see their “most significant contribution to legal science” as something that still needs to prove, not what they already have “like a trophy on a shelf”.