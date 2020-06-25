New symptoms of infection with coronavirus: the CDC updated the list
The centers for control and prevention (CDC) has added three new symptoms of the coronavirus to the list of symptoms. This writes Fox News.
Nasal congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea was added to the list of Federal agencies, which already include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches or body, headache, loss of taste or smell and inflammation of the throat.
“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list when learning more about COVID-19,” said the CDC.
The CDC also added new signs in April, then there were six additional symptoms — chills, trembling of the body, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell.
When I first started the pandemic, fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common signs of infection COVID-19.
Symptoms can vary from mild to severe, most people begin to experience them through 2-14 days after infection.
“The elderly and people with severe soputstvuyuschie diseases such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes are at higher risk of developing more serious complications caused by the disease COVID-19,” warns the CDC, noting that “the warning signs” for seeking help usually include breathing problems, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to Wake up or stay awake and bluish lips or face.
“If someone shows any of these signs, immediately call for emergency medical care,” said the CDC.
To date, the world was more than 9.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Only in USA there were more than 2.3 million cases and at least 121 996 deaths from the virus.
