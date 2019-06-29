New taxes and allocation of payments: what will happen to the Ukrainians in July
Ukrainians in July, expects the decline in the dollar, the recalculation of pensions, fines and some taxes. In addition, the second summer month will take effect the new excise tax on cigarettes, which will lead to a rise in price of a pack about 2 UAH.
New tariffs for gas
In Ukraine, gas tariffs for population in July should be reduced from about 8 to 7.7 UAH per cubic meter. The decision adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers. Thus the formula for calculating the rate dramatically changed.
According to the Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman, operating price comes to 8,8 UAH. How to determine rate: the minimum gas price + VAT + the cost of transportation and distribution; the Minimum price will be determined by comparing four different figures: the cost of the Ukrainian energy exchange, the average customs cost of imported gas, commercial fare of “Naftogaz” and the price calculated under the old rules.
For example, if the cheapest gas on the stock exchange in Ukraine, “Naftogaz” is obliged to form its own tariff, based on their prices. If the NAK is already guided by these rules, the tariff for the population, according to the Cabinet, would 7,81 UAH/cubic
In the “Naftogaz” such calculations do not agree. They claim that, for example, in July, the Ukrainians, and so will pay 7,6-8,2 UAH/cubic meters. “In fact, we have already reduced the wholesale price of gas in accordance with the movement of the market. Therefore, depending on the rate of regional gas companies of the final retail price for household consumers in July range from 7.6 to 8.2 UAH per cubic meter of gas”, – stated in the message “Naftogaz”.
New minimum wage: taxes, fines and child support
From 1 July the overall cost of living index in Ukraine will increase from 1853 to 1963 UAH.
Taxes. “For the first group of payers of the single tax rate is set at 10% of the subsistence minimum”, — is spoken in article 293 of the Tax code. So, until July 1, the indicator for the PM of the working population is 1853 UAH, and the rate – 185,3 UAH. After the first of July the living wage will be UAH 1963, a rate of 196.3 per UAH.
From the living wage also depends on the size of the tax social benefits. By law, the Ukrainian, who gets no more than the subsistence minimum for able-bodied, has the right to only pay part of the taxes. Thus, the income from which is paid the premium, reduced by at least 50% of the subsistence minimum.
Fines. Ukrainians who hid from the tax transfer pricing (sales of goods or services with related parties at intra-company, different from market prices) have to pay a fine of 300 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied. At the moment it is more than 459 thousand UAH. After increasing the index will increase in proportion and fines. However, it should be noted that the size of fines is considered on the basis of the size of PM at the beginning of the year, so the amount will increase with a delay of almost six months.
Alimony and payments to servicemen. From the size of a living wage also depends on one-time material assistance to Ukrainians who are called for military service in the army (she is two PM) and the minimum amount of maintenance. As explained by the associate Dean Drugakov, the amount of alimony determined by the court, it depends on many factors (financial situation of the other parent’s wages are the one who will pay child support, etc.), the law defines only the minimum amount of maintenance: not less than half the subsistence minimum per child.
Pensions recalculated
Ukrainians with minimum payments – up to UAH 67. According to the Pension Fund in April 2019 less than UAH 1564 received about 17% of Ukrainians in retirement, and that about 2 million people. All they can count on a raise.
Also, if the Ukrainians with a minimum pension have a full length (for women and 30 for men – 35 years), they have the right and an increase in the amount of not less than 1% of the subsistence minimum. If now, for example, a woman with 40 years of experience and a minimum pension may receive an increase in the amount of 149,7 UAH, after the first of July – 156,4 UAH.
Ukrainians with a maximum pension up to 670 UAH. Now such payment is received not more than 1.9% of the total number of pensioners. If July is 14,9 thousand UAH, after – 15.6 thousand UAH. Most often it is those who went on a holiday with special rights. For example, MPs, judges etc.
Another chance to get the maximum pension, to have white high wages. For example, at the experience of 35 years need to earn at the moment about 8 times more than the average earnings from which shall be paid contribution to the Pension Fund. It is about 64 thousand. That is, when a white salary is 64 thousand UAH, till July, you can qualify for a pension in the amount of 14,9 thousand UAH, and after – 15.6 thousand UAH.
Cigarettes will rise in price a few hryvnia
In Ukraine from July 1 will increase by 9% excise taxes on cigarettes. Then grow and retail prices on tobacco products. On average, the bundle could grow at 2.2 UAH. However, it is worth noting that while the sellers will not exhaust the reserves have already bought cigarettes, the prices will not change. Between the introduction of new excise taxes and higher prices of tobacco products on the shelves may take several weeks.
In Ukraine cigarettes are getting more expensive primarily due to the increase in excise duty. In most EU countries, a pack costs about 5 euros. Ukrainians still can buy cigarettes for 1.2-1.5 Euro. The Verkhovna Rada has made a commitment over time (until 2024) to equalize prices.
Each year, the excise tax increase by 20%. And this year it will rise further still on last year’s inflation (9%). To understand how it affects price, you need to first figure out how many smokers give to the excise.
For example, at the end of last year for each 1000 cigarettes suppliers had to give 577,98 UAH of excise. It is approximately 11.5 UAH per pack. Not all manufacturers adhere to this rule, however, the average share of excise tax should be about 60% of the total cost of the pack. Moreover, the Ministry of Finance intends to oblige the market to strictly adhere to these proportions.
So, last year, given a specified dependence, the minimum price for a pack of cigarettes was to be 19,1 UAH. In January, the excise tax increased to 693,5 UAH (UAH 13,8 packs), and from July 1 will increase to 756 UAH or UAH to 15.12 per pack.
Thus, the minimum price at the moment should be about 23 UAH, and from 1 July – UAH 25,2. However, it is worth considering that while clear requirements for the share of excise tax in total value no. Therefore, in Ukraine you can find cigarettes and cheaper 20 UAH. For example, the cheapest pack of “Kiev” can be purchased for UAH 19,9.
On average, given the increase in the excise tax, the Ukrainians will from 1 July pay 2.2 UAH more. And if you compare with last year, the difference will be about 6.1 UAH! Over time, the excise duty shall be 90 euros per pack. This means that in 2024, the smokers in each pack will have to pay about UAH 91. However, it is also worth considering that in five years the Euro will increase, so the price will be at least more than 100 UAH.
The dollar will go to the smooth growth
Analyst Vladimir Mazurenko said in mid – July, the trend to strengthening of the hryvnia may finally exhaust itself. Gradually, the currency will be fixed around 27 UAH/$. This September, the course may be suitable to the new range.
“Usually summer is the period of strengthening of the national currency. See that in the last year and partially this trend has shifted a bit. That is if earlier in the summer consistently grew the hryvnia, then now it is growing by the summer, and after the period of floating devaluation. This year added to the political factor. Investors do not want to invest in the country in which the political process. Will have to wait,” – said Mazurenko.