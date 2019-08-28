New teachers in Ontario must pass the test due to poor evaluation of students (PHOTO)

Loading...

Doug Ford believes that the reason for low ratings in mathematics students Ontario may be the fact that teachers themselves good at it. The journalists of the Globe and Mail received information about the new tests for teachers EQAO Ontario, and, as it turned out, they deal mainly with the mathematical knowledge, while the actual teaching goes by the wayside. Ontario is the first province that decided to experiment.

The office for quality control in education (UKKO; EQAO) develop a new test for students of pedagogical institutes wishing to take up teaching positions in primary and secondary schools in Ontario.

The test will consist of two sections. About 70% of the test covers basic math topics such as fractions and percentages. The remaining 30% is devoted to teaching that they use in class. Teachers will need to score 70% or higher in each section to pass the exam.

New tests of aptitude are in development, at least for a few months, but Ford says about weak students ‘ knowledge of the Ontario math for over a year.

The Ontario sixth-graders have the lowest scores in mathematics in the country at the moment. On Wednesday, UKKO will publish the results of testing students in reading, writing and mathematics.

“Teachers need to respond to the situation. Our sixth graders have the lowest math scores in the entire country. Our system does not work – we need to fix it,” said Ford to reporters Global News in April.

When asked whether he believes that this could lead to a strike, he said, “They went on strike under Mike Harris, they went on strike when Dalton Mac Ginty, Kathleen Wynne…they strike when any government”.

Ford the government will increase the budget to $ 700 million, saying that no teacher will lose their jobs.