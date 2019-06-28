New technology: the Pentagon will recognize the criminals by the heartbeat
The new technology will allow you to recognize a heart rhythm at a distance of 219 yards (200 m) using infrared laser. The device was developed specifically for the Department of defense, this is stated in the message of the MIT Technology Review.
The technology is called Jatson, with a laser it can obtain information about the heartbeat even through clothes. Recognition accuracy — 95%, but Jatson need approximately 30 seconds while the device operates only under the conditions that the purpose of sitting or standing, but the developers plan to fix this in the near future.
It is also planned to improve the device so that it can recognize your heartbeat for a longer distance than now.
The heartbeat of each person are unique, like fingerprints and iris, to forge it it is impossible, therefore such kind of identification of a person interested in American intelligence agencies. If the gait and appearance amenable to change, then potential criminals will not be able to change their biometric parameters, which gives the device Jatson advantage over other recognition systems of people.
But there are also disadvantages, for proper functioning, Jatson need a database of cardiac rhythms, but without database technology can apply. For example, if the offender previously has been seen that Jatson recognizes it at the next discovery. Moreover, biometric data are routinely collected by the U.S. armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, so heart rate can be added to this base.
The development of the device involved in the Management of technical support for combating terrorism at the Pentagon, writes RTVI.
Also, the developers believe that soon the device can be used not only to identify criminals but also for other purposes. Doctors, for example, will be able to remotely monitor patients using new technology, connecting patients to various machines.