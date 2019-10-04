New tidy Volvo
The Swedish automaker has published a teaser video of a new digital dashboard that will be installed on the first production electric car Volvo.
Judging by the roller, the transition between screens looks smooth, and the graphical elements are easy to read and designed in a minimalist style. The Internet reacted to the new tidy very positively, noting its brevity and easy of the naivety.
Recall that the electric concept SUV Volvo was first shown three years ago. Now the model is ready for serial production, while maintaining the features of the prototype design with the “electric” accents.
The novelty is designed on a modular platform compact type CMA. Electric crossover XC40 will vary in capacity with the standard version, which is equipped with an internal combustion engine.