New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 declassified in the journal
Scanned images of the journal were published in Facebook on the page Kurdistan Automotive Blog, which shows renderings of the new generation flagship of Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
It is expected that the model will receive a number of updates as part of its evolution. However, we must assume that the renderings do not reflect real picture because Toyota has not made a final decision on the design of new products.
It should be noted that the render LC 300 is not impressed with the Internet users and in the comments to a greater extent experienced negative and critical reviews. A number of motorists noted that the exterior greatly resonated with the American Cadillac.
In addition to appearance, became known some details about the next generation Toyota Land Crusier.
According to unconfirmed information, the SUV world premiere will be held in 2021, and in the engine range will include more V8 engine.