New Toyota RAV4 will go on sale in the fall
Toyota has announced a provisional date of start of sales of the next-generation RAV4 crossover in a new market – China.
The fifth generation of the bestseller “Toyota” gets to the Chinese car market this fall. Yesterday the carmaker revealed the car’s characteristics to the “middle Kingdom”, and in the database of the Ministry of industry of the PRC has pictures of the new items.
Judging by the pictures, the Chinese version of the RAV4 will not receive any visual differences from the versions already on sale in the US and Japan. In this modification of the fifth generation “RAV4” for China will have cheaper materials and a short list of basic equipment.
In the engine range the crossover for Chinese market will enter a 2-liter gasoline engine with 171 horsepower, and a hybrid unit on the base 2.5-liter motor with a total output of 178 “horses”.
Production of the new Toyota RAV4 will be engaged in a joint venture of FAW and Toyota. Sales of crossover will start in October 2019.