New tragedy in the life of brad pitt: I became aware of the relationship of the actor with his eldest son
Famous Hollywood actor brad pitt continues to defend his paternal rights after divorce with Angelina Jolie. He even managed to achieve a lot in regard to most children, but not the eldest son Maddox. This writes eg.ru with reference to the Daily Mail.
The publication cites information from an insider, a family friend, according to which, three years ago, brad had an argument with the Maddox Board a private jet. The press wrote that the eldest adopted child of the couple stood up for the mother. Later Jolie was trying to prove to the court that pitt had hit his son, accused of cruel treatment with children, but the charge was later dropped. However, since 18-year-old Maddox does not communicate with the father.
“Maddox is very close to his mother and father eschews. He really does not recognize himself as the son of brad pitt” — said the insider.
The newspaper reminds that Angelina adopted a Cambodian boy in 2002, and four years later his adoptive father was brad pitt. The conflict of father and son on the plane was the starting point of divorce in the star family. Children Hollywood couple remained to live with mother and father met at the appointed time, but not Maddox. The teenager didn’t go to the parent to visit. Last year for Christmas he went to his house to unpack the gifts. Then his example was followed by another adopted son of the ex-spouses — pax.
“Maddox and pax are busy with their chores and socializing with friends. With family and younger children, they spend less time than before”, — said the insider family relationships after the divorce.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the other day Angelina Jolie arrives with son Maddox to Seoul, where it plans to help him to live in the University dormitory.
