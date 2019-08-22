New trailer for the movie “Rambo: Last blood” with Sylvester Stallone
On the YouTube channel Lionsgate Movies was published a new trailer of the action adventure “Rambo: Last blood” (Rambo: Last Blood) with Sylvester Stallone in the title role.
The film, directed by Adrian Grunberg, was the fifth part of a series of fighters, the first of which was released in 1982.
Tape “Rambo: Last blood” was a continuation of the previous part, released on the big screen 11 years ago. In the film, veteran of the Vietnam war John Rambo trying to live a quiet life on a ranch his father in Arizona. But to enjoy it Rambo prevent the ghosts of the past — he suffers from PTSD and spends a lot of time in the near-to-home bar.
Once John turns to close friend Maria. She reports that her daughter Gabriela, to which he Rambo refers both to native, went missing after a trip to Mexico, and asks him to help. It crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and goes in search of her. Understanding in this case, Rambo is faced with a crime syndicate, a business of sexual slavery and human trafficking.
It is known that Sylvester Stallone, who was a co-writer of all the previous films, had a hand in writing the script and last in a series of tapes. Assistance in working on it he also had Matthew Siryulnik, known to viewers of the series “Amnesia” (Absentia) and the film “Pay in full” (Paid in Full).
Principal photography of the fifth series of fighters were in the Studio in Bulgaria and on the island of Tenerife at the end of 2018.
In hire in the USA “Rambo: Last blood” will be released on 20 September 2019.