New types of telephone fraud, you need to know about
Probably almost every US resident received a phone call from scammers, and maybe more than one. And by now, most likely, many already know about these calls. For example, when someone impersonating a company that serves credit card in order to obtain personal information, or an automated voice trying to get you to say “Yes” to this word can be used as a voice signature to fraudulent activity.
Unfortunately, scammers are becoming more inventive and create new broader network. That’s why the Federal communications Commission (FCC) recently created a “Glossary Scam” to warn people about the many frauds and how to avoid them. Edition Reаder”s Digest put together a list of phone call from fraudsters who can not recognize the first time.
Code 809
If you get a call from the number with the area code 809, he may comes from the United States, but it is not always the case. In fact, these calls are coming from another country, to be exact, from the Dominican Republic. Callers can leave you urgent voice message and when you call back, he or she will try as long as you keep you lines so you put a huge bill for international calls.
Another problematic three-digit area code — 232. Call is made from Sierra Leone (West Africa). Best to just not answer the phone when you receive a call from a strange number, especially with a strange area code.
Utility Scam
This fraud is often aimed at native Spanish speakers, and the scammers pose as employees of utility companies, which require immediate payment, otherwise they shut off your service. Payment is often requested by using the card and demand payment, so it is impossible to challenge. If you receive this type of call, you should directly contact your utility company to learn the details of your account, not to make a payment over the phone.
Auto warranty Scam
Most people don’t know when their vehicle warranty or insurance expire, which makes this Scam so versatile. Here the caller will impersonate your insurance company or to pretend that sells car maintenance. But the problem is that in some cases, the scammer could actually get information about your existing insurance to make the request more plausible.
The purpose of this Scam is to obtain information about your credit card. In General, it is always better to call in the warranty service and the like, and not to make payment via the unknown phone number.
“Fake neighbors”
If you get a call from the number which looks almost the same as yours, then you are most likely deceived. “Fake neighbors” is when someone calls from the number that has the same first digits as yours. There is the thought that it was someone local, although this is actually a fraud. If you answer, they will try to obtain personal information or money from you.
Scam
If you a warrant because you missed the court hearing as a juror? This is what claimed by the scammer, pretending to be a law enforcement officer. The script will look something like this: they tell you that you missed the meeting and has not served on jury duty, so you will be charged a fee which must be paid by transferring money or using a gift card. Be sure the real police will never ask you to pay a fine using a gift card.
Smishing
Smishing — it is short for SMS phishing, in this case, you will receive a text message, not a real phone call. In the text people will argue that he is from your Bank, and provide a link where you should go. When you do, the scammer tries to get you to give money or personal information.
Scam health insurance
You will receive calls from the robot or from the actual person who will be called the employee health insurance. You’ll say what can make insurance discount, and even to issue “medical discount card”, which is, in fact, never take.
Although such calls are rare during the period of free admission (when you can change your insurance status, connect relative to insurance, etc.), you can call all year round.
Tech support scams
Scam of technical support are among the oldest types of fraud from this list. Instead of having to remove the alleged virus, the person on the phone will guide you through the process that actually puts a virus on your computer. How common is this Scam? According to estimates of Microsoft, about 3.3 million people every year commit a fraud that leads to annual costs of $1.5 billion and an average loss of more than $450 per person.
The restoration of the lost
This may seem easy, but if you are already a victim of a fraud – do not believe what someone calls to try to help you to get the money back from the Scam. In this type of fraud call the person who had been deceived, and have offered assistance, but the purpose of this call again to deceive him.
“Back to school”
Like all scams, this is designed for vulnerable people — in this case, the current or recent graduates. Here are some common variations on the theme: someone calls you a recent graduate and offers a scholarship that doesn’t exist, or says he will help find a roommate or rent a non-existent house. The purpose of fraud is to obtain personal information, sometimes financial , which is then used by the fraudster.
Arrest or deportation
Useful note: if the FBI plans to arrest you, they won’t warn about it. Conman says that he and the FBI have a warrant out for your arrest . Can be presented the employee of the immigration service and to inform about possible deportation. The caller will ask you to make a payment to cancel the order.
Fraud with Google listing
In this type of fraud the caller will claim that he can add or remove a business on Google for a fee. Subscribers not associated with Google, do not have the authority to do so.
According to Google, you can call the operator to service or customer support, but the real employee “will never ask you for payment information over the phone or guarantee you the best placement on Google.”