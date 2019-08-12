New video ed Sheeran hits record hits in YouTube
Popular British musician ed Sheeran, who ranks fifth richest celebrities of the world, has pleased its fans with a new video.
Video for the song Nothing On You made a splash in the Network, because a few hours after its premiere on the official YouTube account of the singer gathered almost 1.5 million views. So the clip can break the record of YouTube by number of views of video per day.
Interestingly, the clip 28-year-old musician seems perfectly simple. In the story he, along with rappers Dave and Paulo Landry, with which he performs the song, driving through the night to London on bicycles.
Lyrics dedicated to love relationships.
Note that this is the third video for the song from the new album Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project.
