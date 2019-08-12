New video ed Sheeran hits record hits in YouTube

Popular British musician ed Sheeran, who ranks fifth richest celebrities of the world, has pleased its fans with a new video.

Новый клип Эда Ширана бьет рекорды по просмотрам в YouTube

Video for the song Nothing On You made a splash in the Network, because a few hours after its premiere on the official YouTube account of the singer gathered almost 1.5 million views. So the clip can break the record of YouTube by number of views of video per day.

Interestingly, the clip 28-year-old musician seems perfectly simple. In the story he, along with rappers Dave and Paulo Landry, with which he performs the song, driving through the night to London on bicycles.

Lyrics dedicated to love relationships.

Note that this is the third video for the song from the new album Sheeran No. 6 Collaborations Project.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.