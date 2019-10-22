New Volkswagen Tayron showed high demand sales
Over the past month were summed up the results of sales of the crossover variation VW Volkswagen Tayron. In China, the car has taken a leading position in the ranking of sales and besides, he took first place in sales of foreign models on the Chinese market.
The press service of the German concern Volkswagen informs that only in September this year purchased 22 thousand 155 cars. The staggering sales figures, demand for Volkswagen Tayron ahead of such branded models like the Honda CR-V, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Qashqai.
The debut of the crossover occurred a year ago in 2018, that’s when he appeared on the market. The parameters of the body represented by the following indicators – length of 4 meters 590 mm, 1 meter width 860 mm, height 166 cm, volume wheelbase 2 731 mm. For control models are available with 2 types of engines — 1,4 TSI with an output of 150 horsepower and a turbocharged petrol engine capacity of 2 liter capacity 186 HP and 220 are Aggregated motors robotic gearbox 7 modes DSG7. For buyers car is available with front-or all-wheel drive 4motion.
Picking crossover include the following modern devices – climate control 3 modes of operation, digital dashboard with a touch screen size of 10.3 inches, the startup mode of the motor with the buttons, multimedia center, head and tail lights with led content, camera circular review. The top-end models additionally feature a system of movement of the car in areas of poor visibility, cruise control, regulating traffic in the city traffic, and prevent collisions.
For the energetic motorists and drivers proposed sports version of the Volkswagen Tayron. This SUV is different in appearance, stand out in the exterior aerodynamic body kit, aggressive bumpers, wheels, made in a certain style and powerful spoiler.