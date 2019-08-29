New voting system in Parliament ridiculed the label fotozhabu

New voting system in the Verkhovna Rada, which will be implemented by fingerprint, ridiculed bright fotozhabu.

Its on his page in Facebook published a political analyst Alexei holomuzki.

“In “the Servant of the people” announced a system of voting by fingerprint. We’ll cut off your finger, you can not go to the Parliament”, — stated on the fotozhabu, which shows a few people who are willing to perform the amputation of a finger on a cutting Board for cutting food.

“You may laugh, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they come up with to make some casts of fingers,” — commented fotozhabu in the network.

We will note, earlier it was reported that “Rada-4” can be ready for use after winter break in Parliament.

