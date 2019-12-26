New year for the kids and celebration of Hanukkah: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (27-29 December)
What: Festival of gingerbread
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 91342
Read more: From November 29 to January 5 in Los Angeles hosts the annual festival of Science of Gingerbread, where you can not only taste traditional Christmas sweets, but also to participate in the competition for the best design confection of gingerbread.
In addition, guests can build a car out of gingerbread and to take part in races, take part in tasting sweets, to practice decorating cakes, and, of course, meet Santa.
Cost: From $14.
What: Santa’s Village in Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: LA Wisdome 1147 Palmetto Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
More info: This is the first in the history of the city, Santa’s village, which is 4 different buildings in the form of domes, where everyone can find Christmas fun for everyone.
It offers light shows, performances, plays, and, of course, meeting with Santa Claus, elves and reindeer are the main countries. But guests also will see the Grinch on the holiday and will be able to take pictures with him, too.
Cost: $25-30.
What: Christmas on the Queen Mary
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: Queen Mary Events Park 1126 Queens Hwy Long Beach, CA 90802
Read more: Christmas iconic the Queen Mary is transformed into a magical Wonderland with ice decorations and ice rink decorated with lights.
Guests will find an incredible interweaving of new traditions of celebrating Christmas with a good old-fashioned Christmas: stroll through the charming decks, decorated with thousands of lights, musical performances, ice skating, Santaland and more.
The event takes place from 29 November to 1 January
Cost: $22.
What: Story and traditions of Hanukkah, the children’s Museum Pretend City
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: Pretend City Children’s Museum 29 Hubble Irvine, CA 92618
Read more: Children’s Museum Pretend City undertakes a range of Chanukah activities for children. Every day during the week, as we celebrate this holiday (from 22 to 30 December), the Museum will host educational and developmental activities related to the history and traditions of Hanukkah. Children in an accessible and exciting form explain how did this holiday, and what traditions, a tour and activity are also interesting for adults.
Topics:
- 26 December — lighting of the menorah;
- 27 Dec — the star of David;
- 28 December — Hanukkah arts;
- 29 December — charity (Tzedakah Box);
- December 30 — the history of Chanukah.
The start time for events check on the website.
Cost: $12,50.
What: Festival of magic Chinese lanterns
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: Fairplex at Pomona 1101 W McKinley Ave Pomona, CA 91768
Read more: Festival of magic of lanterns returns to Fairplex with a new theme for 2019-2020: flowering seasons. At the festival guests will see the lights of size 30 ft (9 m) in height and 85 feet (25.9 m) wide, which is underlined by a breathtaking Chinese dragon length 100 yards (91,4 m).
Guests will enjoy the lights depicting the four seasons of nature and animals in their natural habitat, from insects, birds and reptiles to exotic trees and plants
Cost: $13-27.
What: Children’s Christmas Evening in Russian
When: Saturday, December 28, from 17:00.
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development 10720 Thornmint Rd, Unit C, San Diego, CA 92127
Read more: Children’s learning center Teremok invites children and parents to celebrate the New year in Russian language. All guests will be able to decorate the Christmas tree, kids will see Santa Claus and the snow maiden.
The program also includes various entertainment, including a trampoline for children. In the evening all will be able to see the movie “Claus” in Russian.
Cost: Free.
What: Celebrate Hanukkah
When: Saturday, 28 December, from 18:00.
Where: The Mark for Events 9320 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
Read more: Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday beginning on 25 Kislev and continuing for eight days to 2 or 3 Tevet. In 2019, the beginning falls on the evening of 22 December and ends on the evening of 30 December.
It is a holiday of light and goodness. In Russian-speaking environment in a sustainable naming was also “happy Hanukkah”.
Join the annual celebration of Hanukkah in Los Angeles.
Cost: Free.
What: farmer’s market in Hollywood
When: Sunday, December 29, from 08:00.
Where: Hollywood Farmers’ Market, 1600 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Details: Every Sunday in Los Angeles is one of the largest farmers markets in the city. Here you will find a wide selection of fresh produce from local vendors, and unique items created by the artisans of Los Angeles.
In addition, it offers entertainment, tasty treats and drinks.
Cost: Free.
What: a Festive marionette theater Bob Baker
When: Sunday, December 29, from 11:00.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall 5464 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
Read more: marionette Theater the Bob Baker returned to the Hall of toys Hall Miracle Mile Toy and brings with it a festive mood and atmosphere. Offers peace of Christmas puppet show, and then meeting with the inimitable Creator of this theatre.
Cost: $10,50.
What: Chanukah master-class for Russian-speaking
When: Sunday, December 29 from 16:00.
Where: Elijah”s Restaurant, Delicatessen and Catering, 7061 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111
More info: This is a special holiday program, which can participate both adults and children. Leading tell, show and teach you how to make a Chanukah souvenir of the proposed materials. Everyone can experience the family atmosphere and even become a little magician and create a wonderful souvenir. And of course, you can decorate them your house.
Cost: Free.
