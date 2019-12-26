New year’s eve party and screening of the film ‘home Alone’: how to spend a weekend in Miami (27-29 December)
What: new year’s eve party
When: Friday, December 27, from 23:00.
Where: 585 E 49th St, 585 East 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33013.
More: You simply can’t miss this event. After all, it is the largest new year’s eve party in Miami. The organizers report that is expected to be very many guests. And also suggest to take care of your outfit, you can dance the night away.
Cost: From $7.
What: Free activities for kids
When: Friday, December 27, from 11:00.
Where: The Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480.
More info: Every Friday at The Royal Poinciana Plaza for Wee Royals are activities for children that help instill in them a love for art, culture, science, and history in the most fun environment.
Cost: Free.
What: seafood Festival
When: Saturday, December 28, from 17:00.
Where: Brandsmart, 4320 Northwest 167th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33054.
Read more: this Saturday in Miami Gardens will host the seafood festival. Here you will be able to enjoy crabs, shrimp, sea fish, sharing this pleasure with other guests.
Cost: Free.
What: Holiday show Pop-Up Opera
When: Saturday, 28 December, from 18:00.
Where: Paradise Plaza, 151 Northeast 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137.
Read more: New Opera of new York presents holiday show Pop-Up Opera.
This is a special performance that will unite the best Opera singers in Miami. Among the performers — well-known tenor Edgar Miguel Abreu, mezzo-soprano Courtney Miller, soprano Megan Barrera.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival inflatables Snowfish
When: Saturday, December 28, from 12:00.
Where: The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130.
Read more: It’s the biggest holiday party in Miami, which will be presented more than 1,000 inflatables of different sizes.
Guests of the event will be treated to amazing dishes. For a fee you can try the punch Blowfish ($10); also all day, until 18:00, there will be a special offer – 25 bottles of Côtes De Provence Rosé for $25.
Cost: Free.
What: Family day Basecamp
When: Saturday, December 28, from 11:00.
Where: 298 NE 61st St, 298 Northeast 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137.
More info: This event is designed for the entire family and suitable for all ages. It offers food trucks with delicious snacks, live music, dancing and many other attractions for the whole family. Bored just do not have. For participation in the event requires pre-registration.
Cost: Free.
What: farmers market on Lincoln road
When: Sunday, December 29, 8:00.
Where: Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: farmers market on Lincoln road is a weekly event in Miami beach where you can buy fresh products from local sellers. Here you can buy: fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, plants and many other products. The market is open until 18:00.
Cost: Free.
What: viewing of the movie “home Alone”
When: Sunday, December 29, from 19:00.
Where: GROwynwood, 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127.
Read more: Popular independent movie theater O Cinema in wynwood returns with monthly screenings of performances across the district in partnership with the Wynwood Business Improvement District. The screenings will take place on the last Sunday of each month at various venues.
29 December there will be a special holiday screening of “home Alone” (Home Alone).
Cost: Free.
What: Free yoga classes
When: Sunday, December 29, from 11:00.
Where: Brickell City Centre — 4th Floor Terrace, 701 South Miami Ave, 4th Floor Terrace above La Centrale, Miami, FL 33130.
Read more: If you want to boost your energy in the morning, then yoga is for you. Studies have shown that yoga and meditation to heal, and in some cases treat post-traumatic stress disorder. So this is a great opportunity to get rid of negative emotions in the past year.
Don’t forget to bring your own yoga Mat and water.
Cost: Free.
What: Free admission to the Museum of art and design
When: Sunday, December 29, from 13:00.
Where: Museum of Art and Design @ MDC Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FLORIDA 33132.
More: Every last Sunday of the month, the Museum of art and design offers visitors free admission. Also on this day the Museum offers a free family program. So, from 14:00 to 16:00 here is a hands-on educational event designed for the whole family, which includes master classes under the guidance of artists and other activities that will surely entertain both children and parents.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.