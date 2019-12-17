New year’s performances in Russian and skating rink: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (13-15 Dec)
What: Museum of death
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: Museum of Death, 6031 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, California 90028
Read more: World famous Museum of death was founded in June 1995, when George.D. Katha Healy and Shultz decided to fill the gap in knowledge about the death and did his job.
Currently in the Museum of death is the world’s largest collection of tools of serial killers, antique funerary ephemera, tools, funeral, coroners, memorabilia Manson, of taxidermy the death of animals, photographs of the crime scene and many other things. Each piece is completely unique, since the Museum does not have copies or replicas of exhibits or artifacts.
Cost: $17.
What: Virtual show “dragon Academy”
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: Get on your dragon and hold on tight. One powerful beat of the wings of the dragon you sent in a swift, cool, a rescue mission in a Hidden world and beyond.
Now you and your class of eight riders recruits can save the world — just try not to set fire to everything around it. If you can tame the Night lute and will return to Berk, a true Viking hero?
Cost: $20.
What: Ice arena ICE in Santa Monica
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: Fifth Street & Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
More info: Each year during the winter holidays in downtown Santa Monica ice rink opens for the residents of this coastal town. On the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue for many weeks appears the winter’s tale under the name ICE.
This is the perfect place to spend winter holidays, relax with family and friends, fun with friends, a first date, or teaching skating.
Ice arena in Santa Monica runs from November 1 to January 20.
Schedule:
— Monday — Thursday from 14:00 to 22:00
Friday from 14:00 to midnight
— Saturday from 10:00 to midnight
— Sunday from 10:00 to 22:00.
Cost: $15.
What: skating Rink at Pershing square
When: Friday-Sunday, 13-15 Dec.
Where: Pershing Square 532 S Olive St, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, 90013
Read more: Los Angeles opens the traditional winter ice skating at Pershing square. You can not just enjoy your favorite winter pastime of many Americans, but at the same time also to admire the beautiful views of Los Angeles.
Cost: $5.
What: Festival of lights at Mission Inn
When: Friday-Saturday, 13-14 December.
Where: The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa 3649 Mission Inn Ave Riverside 92501
Read more: Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere at the annual Festival of lights.
Stunningly beautiful Mission Inn in riverside is literally awash in the light of the 5 million lights during this annual event. A longtime holiday tradition begins with the ceremony of “turning” the day after Thanksgiving and lasts 6 weeks.
Throughout this time, you can go horseback riding, enjoy the snow and more than 200 animated figures.
Cost: Free.
What: Meeting of the Russian film club “Prokino”
When: Friday, December 13 from 19:00.
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
More: Club of Fans of Cinema “Viewing Movies” (“Prokino”) invites everyone to the next meeting. For viewing and discussion will be offered a movie by Anna Melikyan “About love. Adults only”
The movie tells about “it” — a sense of humor, tact and a pleasant musical illustrations. The format — a series of short stories shot by different Directors. At the point of their intersection — interactive lecture California Professor on the topic of how not to stop looking for love and how to preserve it.
Cost: $10.
What: new year performance #Nevyhody
When: Saturday, December 14 from 16:00.
Where: The Slavic Church, 25382 MacKenzie St, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Read more: Russian school Vunder Kid invites children and parents on new year’s performance on Russian language. Under the guidance of the children prepared a memorable holiday performance for their parents and guests.
In addition, guests will also be treated to Christmas gifts and a sea of positive emotions.
Cost: From $0.
What: Holiday festival and parade of ships in Marina del Rey
When: Saturday, December 14 from 12:00.
Where: Burton Chace Park 13650 Mindanao Way Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Read more: This festive event will start at noon, children and adults will be able to enjoy real snow, sledding, an exhibition of decorative and applied arts, face painting, live music, and refreshments.
After dark features fireworks and a parade of ships decorated with hundreds of lights.
Cost: Free.
What: New year in the Russian educational centre “Teremok”
When: Sunday, December 15 from 10:00.
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development 10720 Thornmint Rd, Unit C, San Diego, CA 92121
Read more: Russian educational centre “Teremok” invites all to plunge into the magical atmosphere of the New year.
Visitors will find a fascinating adventure in the company of the snow Maiden, an incredible meeting of the symbol of the year of the Pig (Veselushka Pippi) and year 2020 Mouse (Minnie mouse).
And of course, chat with the real Santa Claus, who has already prepared gifts for the best children and looked forward to poems, songs and dances in their performance.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas party in Russian school of orange County
When: Sunday, December 15 from 11:00.
Where: Sherman Education Center 1011 Camelback Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Read more: Russian school of orange County is already beginning to celebrate the New year. For the morning children can come at any age. It offers various new year’s eve — new year’s representation with participation of children and fairy-tale characters, games with father frost, snow Maiden and other fairy tale characters, Christmas dance, festive food, gifts and more.
Cost: Free.
