New year’s show in Russian and Hanukkah: how to spend the weekend in the United States (27-29 December)
Bid farewell to the last days of 2019 and 2020 celebrate the new year! ForumDaily wish all readers a lot of good news and pleasant experiences next year! Start to get positive emotions already in the upcoming weekend — we have prepared recommendations on how to spend your weekend fun and memorable.
So, in new York, is to visit an outstanding Museum of ice cream or have fun with the kids on the play “the Chronicles of Christmas miracles” from the dancing club “Kaleidoscope” or to make a journey into a fairy tale during Christmas fix show “Santas exist.”
In Miami you can please your inner foodie at the seafood festival or to laugh while watching a classic Christmas film “home Alone”.
In Los Angeles, children and parents will be interested to attend a series of events about the history and traditions of Hanukkah in the children’s Museum Pretend City, you can also go to the children’s new year’s eve on the Russian language.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area waiting for a Russian karaoke party and a master class on creation of snowflakes.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.