New Year's show in Russian and Ukrainian kolyada: how to spend a weekend in New York (November 24-26)
What: Holiday lights on the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center
When: Friday-Sunday, December 24-26
Where: 30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112
More: Christmas in New York cannot be imagined without this beauty. For the first time in history, a Christmas tree came to New York from Elkton, Maryland. Its height is 24 meters. The festive lights were lit on December 1, and now the tree receives guests every day until early January. The visit is open from 6:00 to midnight.
Cost: Free
What: Winter Festival
When: Friday-Sunday, December 24-26
Where: Mulberry Commons Park 162 Mulberry Street Newark, NJ 07102
Learn More: Experience the beauty of Newark during the Winter Festival. It will take place in the open air right in the center of Newark. Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious treats, ice skating and a market with goods provided by local vendors.
Cost: From $ 5
What: Tour of Christmas Kiev
When: Friday, December 24, from 4:00 pm
Where: Online
More: See Kiev in bright Christmas lights, take a fun funicular ride and visit two of the country's most vibrant Christmas markets. You will see the stunningly beautiful Hagia Sophia and the square in front of it. The guide will also tell you about the most bizarre Ukrainian Christmas traditions. You will be surprised to hear the amazing story of one Ukrainian Christmas song “Shchedryk”.
Cost: Free
What: Holiday Market
When: Saturday, December 25, from 11:00
Where: 40 Wooster St 40 Wooster Street New York, NY 10013
Read more: The festive market awaits its guests again. There will be more than 100 merchants who will provide an opportunity to taste dishes from different cuisines of the world and offer to buy a wide variety of goods.
Delicious food, refreshing drinks and live music – what else you need for a great evening.
< p> Cost: Free
What: New York City Cruise
When: Saturday, December 25, from 2:30 pm
Where: Pier 36 299 South Street New York, NY 10016
More details: Enjoy the sunset on a cruise around the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the Brooklyn Bridge. The journey will lead you to the Statue of Liberty. From there, you will head to Ellis Island, where you will have the opportunity to photograph New York's famous entry point against the backdrop of sunset.
Cruise participants will take in the skyline of Manhattan and its famous skyscrapers as they travel the east and west sides of Lower Manhattan , including One World Trade Center.
Cost: $ 15
What: New Year's show from the dance club “Kaleidoscope”
When: Sunday, December 26, from 12:00 pm
Where: 217 Brighton Beach ave., Brooklyn, NY 11235
More details: The Kaleidoscope Folk Dance Club invites adults and children to a meeting with Santa Claus and Snegurochka in New York. The show “Distant Road” with dances and riddles from the buffoons Thomas and Yerema, as well as gifts for children awaits you.
The events will take place on December 26 (12:00), as well as on December 27, 28 and 29 at 17 : 00. Reservation of seats and tickets by phone: +1 (347) 447 28 25.
All funds collected during the performance will go to charity. Tickets are $ 25 for children and $ 10 for adults.
Cost: $ 10-25
What: Ukrainian carols
When: Sunday, December 26, from 4:00 pm
Where: Online
More details: It will be an online presentation of Ukrainian hymns and holiday art. All guests will be able to enjoy the musical performance of the vocal ensemble “Promin”. There will also be a special presentation of the Illustrated History project from Natalka Pavlovskaya. She will tell you why she chose these carols for her project.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that due to the coronavirus epidemic, some events may be canceled or postponed to other dates. Therefore, before visiting, we recommend checking the information on the organizer's websites.
