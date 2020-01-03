New York and Los Angeles have tightened security because of threats from Iran
The mayor of new York police Department, Los Angeles are closely monitoring the situation after the chief military strategist of Iran was killed on the orders of the trump, and in response, Iranian authorities have promised America’s ‘terrible revenge’, says Fox News.
The mayor of new York bill de Blasio later in the evening on Thursday, January 2, stated that he had spoken to senior officials of the police of new York for immediate steps the Department can take to protect key areas of the city from possible retaliation from Iran “or his terrorist allies.”
“We will have to vigilantly fight against this menace for a long time”, — wrote de Blasio in Twitter account.
The Pentagon has confirmed that President trump ordered an airstrike. The attack on Friday morning in the Baghdad international airport was killed Iranian General Kassem of Soleimani, head of the elite unit “Quds” belonging to the Islamic revolutionary corps, and six other people.
“At the President’s direction, the U.S. military took decisive defensive action to protect American personnel abroad, killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary guard “Corps-Quds”, the designated US foreign terrorist organization”, — stated in the message Agency.
De Blasio made the earlier statement about the air strikes, saying he worried about the future of new York and the United States as a whole.
“Without the approval of Congress tonight, the US government effectively declared war on Iran,” wrote de Blasio.
After the attack, police in Los Angeles released a statement which says that they are watching the events in Iran.
“We will continue to communicate with local, Federal and international law enforcement partners on any important information, the situation may develop,” wrote the Department in its Twitter account.
The LAPD added that Los Angeles is no real threat.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite special forces “al-Quds” as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, killed in Iraq airstrike USA. The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed on the orders of the President of the United States Donald trump.
- Airstrike on Soleimani had suffered a few days after protesters attempted to Baghdad to storm the American Embassy. In Washington said that the attack on the diplomatic mission was ordered by General Soleimani.
- Iran has promised cruelly to revenge the USA for murder of one of the most influential Iranian military commanders.
- Murder Soleimani may lead to a sharp escalation of tensions between Iran, the US and its allies in the region Israel and Saudi Arabia, experts warn. After the strike, the world prices for oil have grown on 4%.