New York entered the top 5 cities with the most expensive housing
According to the global property index UBS 2019, housing prices in Paris (France), Hong Kong and Vancouver (Canada) increased by 150% since 2000. This writes CNBC.
The average ratio of prices and income currently stands at seven, compared to five a decade ago.
UBS report monitors the risk of inflating a price bubble in real estate in cities around the world. It also considers the cost of living around the world and where professionals “have to work longer only” to afford to buy an apartment in the city.
And while in cities worldwide, the rise in property prices, Hong Kong ranked first: there is an employee receiving twice the average income, will experience serious difficulties if you want to buy an apartment with an area of 650 square feet (almost 200 square meters).
“Prices in recent years has significantly outpaced income, the report says, and this can pose a threat to the cities themselves. — If employees can’t afford the rent, appeal and growth prospects of the city considered decrease”.
The report noted that the increase in the average prices for the first time since 2012, came to a halt.
How many years should a worker with average salary to buy an apartment with an area of 650 square feet (nearly 200 square metres) in major cities around the world.
11 years: new York (USA), Tokyo (Japan) and tel Aviv (Israel)
“Buying an apartment (650 square feet) exceeds the budget of people who earn the average annual income for highly-qualified service sector in major cities of the world”, — the report says.
Although prices in new York, in particular, is still below its peak in 2006, the city remains expensive for most people.
Even skilled workers need to work more than 10 years — most of all to residents of any North American city to afford to buy an apartment with an area of 650 sq ft near the center of the city.
12: Singapore
It’s actually less than in 2009, when the purchase of an apartment would require 14 years.
“The housing market in Singapore is one of the few among those in which the availability of private housing has improved over the last 10 years, the report says. — Current prices are similar to those that were in 2008, while revenues increased by 20%”.
However, the average skilled worker required more than ten years to afford to buy a house.
14: London (UK)
“The boom in the housing market in London ended, the report says. — Prices adjusted for inflation for some time decreased. They fell by 10% from the peak in mid-2016 and nearly 4% in the last four quarters”.
However, first-time buyers still spend more than half their income on mortgage payments.
15 years: Paris (France)
Unlike London, this year Paris came in the area of bubbles in the real estate market and is the most inaccessible to a European city.
“The real price of housing in the French capital reached a new historic high after”, — the report says.
21: Hong Kong
The least affordable town is not in North America or Europe to Hong Kong takes precedence.
“Encouraged by high investor demand, the overall positive mood and fear to lose capital growth, the real level of prices in Hong Kong have more than doubled in the period from 2008 to 2018,” — said in the report.
Workers earning twice the average income in the city, will experience serious difficulties if you want to buy an apartment with an area of 650 square feet (almost 200 square meters), although this may change. According to the report, housing prices are expected to fall within 2020.