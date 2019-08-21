New York is recognized as the most unfriendly state in the United States: what’s not to like tourists
New York ranked last in a new study of the most friendly States, and it is unlikely someone surprises, writes the New York Post.
Tourist web-site of the “Big seven” held the study of social networks, which cover 1.5 million people, respondents put Minnesota into first place in terms of friendliness.
“I help strangers. I do not block the doors of the metro. That’s what it means to be friendly in new York,” said took part in the poll, the new Yorker, alluding to the fact that tourists often do just the opposite.
Residents of the town say that for them the most important and valuable is time, so being friendly is all that does not take them time or saves it. And this, in turn, leads to the fact that new Yorkers prefer not to waste time on excessive friendliness, and just stay honest.
There is a local legend that is retold in new York again and again, it captures the essence of new York’s friendliness and understanding of the residents of the city. The story goes: a woman walking out of a subway car in new York, forgot the glove on the seat. She realized this too late to have time to pick up the glove, before the door closes. So it takes an instant decision — throws in the closing door of the car the second glove that was in her hand to the one who finds the gloves could use them, having a complete pair. That’s what the new York friendliness: the elusive kindness.
“The true new Yorker secretly believes that people living in other places, in a sense, are childish,” said the American writer John Updike.
In the top 5 of the most unfriendly States along with new York were: 49 – Arkansas, 48 – Delaware, the 47 – mA, and a 46 – new Jersey. This writes the Big Seven Travel.
But the friendliest were: 5th place – Wyoming, 4 – TX, 3 – SC, 2 – Tennessee and 1 – mn.
Illinois got 14, CA – 40, and FL takes the 42nd position.