New York is threatened by a devastating earthquake: what to prepare residents
Scientists warn that new York is under the threat of strong earthquakes, which can destroy thousands of buildings, because the city centre is on the fault lines that can cause strong tremors.
The last earthquake measuring 5.0 points occurred in the city in 1884, and since, according to observations, the tremors of such force occurring in new York city every 100 years, this means that the inhabitants of the metropolis we can expect another strong earthquake, says Strange Sounds.
New York is not considered a seismic hot zone, but five areas of the city are rife with fault lines that can cause earthquakes that can destroy dozens of buildings.
With a population of 8.5 million people and is quite densely built with thousands of high-rise buildings, new York can suffer significant damage from an earthquake measuring 5.0 points.
The territory, which is modern new York, also statistically experiencing an earthquake measuring 6.0 points about every 670 years, and 7.0 points — every 3,400 years. Each of the tremors of such force can be disastrous for the city. Earthquakes up to 5 points happen more often, them in the history of the city was several hundred.
Experts warn that new York could collapse like a house of cards and stand to lose 39 billion dollars if an earthquake of 5 points will occur along the fault line on 125th street. More than 6000 of the old buildings will collapse if the earthquake will reach force 7 points.
The biggest fault line in new York passes through 125th street, from new Jersey to the East river, passing by Central Park to Roosevelt island.
The break on Dickman Street stretches from Inwood to Morris heights in the Bronx, moving into the cleft Mosholu Parkway that stretches further North.
A long fissure on the East river runs along the West side of Central Park, then turns to 32nd street and heading towards the East river.
They are supplemented by dozens of other smaller faults that make up the “mesh” under the streets of Manhattan and other boroughs of new York.
The larger faults in other States can also affect new York. If there will occur earthquakes, strong aftershocks can hit new York for underneath several faults.
The greatest danger to the city are thousands of old buildings that were built without the use of strict standards for protection from earthquakes, introduced in new York in 1995.
Not even a very strong earthquake is able to partially destroy their walls, filled up the streets with heavy debris.
If the strength of tremors in 5.0 points or higher many of these buildings will collapse, destroying houses and injuring people.
According to the new York city consortium for mitigating the effects of earthquakes, the most vulnerable are those buildings that are built on sedimentary rocks, not solid, which can weaken the influence of aftershocks to buildings.
Poet in the case of a strong earthquake the heart of Manhattan and parts of Midtown will suffer the most, but upper Manhattan and especially Central Park will suffer less.
Also at risk are massive tunnels through which the trains pass under the Hudson river in new Jersey, they can be severely damaged.
They are built long before there were introduced standards for the protection from earthquakes, in addition, they are no longer adjacent to the land around them that can increase the amplitude of oscillations. But if inside is train, do not rule out the possibility of fire or even explosion.
History of earthquakes in new York
The last earthquake measuring 5.0 points occurred in 1884, it caused a huge crack in the ground in Brooklyn, destroyed the chimney and damaged the walls of buildings. Before this an earthquake measuring 5.2 points occurred in 1737, the damage was small, but the town was much less developed.